Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep sorrow over tragic bus accident in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of 35 Pakistani pilgrims in the tragic bus accident in Yazd, Iran.

In a message issued on Wednesday, Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased pilgrims.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that the loss of precious human lives in the bus accident in Iran is deeply saddened.

"All sympathies are with the families of the deceased and the injured", said Mohsin Naqvi adding that the families of the deceased are equally involved in the grief.