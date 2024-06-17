Mohsin Naqvi expresses sorrow over martyrdom of policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five policemen in a traffic accident near Lasbela late Sunday night.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs, said the press note. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.