Mohsin Naqvi Extends Baisakhi Greetings To Sikh Community
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival.
“Baisakhi is a joyous and traditional festival of the Sikh community,” said Mohsin Naqvi.
“Sharing in each other’s happiness promotes brotherhood and unity,” he added.
“We all share equally in the joy of the Sikh community on the occasion of Baisakhi,” said Mohsin Naqvi.
“Pakistan belongs to all of us, and together we must make it stronger and greater,” he emphasized.
“Pakistan is home to many sacred sites of the Sikh community,” Naqvi highlighted.
“Providing fundamental rights to minorities, ensuring the protection of their lives and property, and giving them equal opportunities for progress is the responsibility of the state,” he said.
“Under the Constitution of Pakistan, all minority communities living in the country have full rights to live and work,” Mohsin Naqvi stated.
“In Pakistan, followers of all religions, including the Sikh community, have complete freedom to live according to their beliefs,” he said.
“Special attention has been given to the maintenance, renovation, and security of Gurdwaras belonging to the Sikh community,” Naqvi said.
“All necessary facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for the performance of their religious rituals,” he concluded.
