Mohsin Naqvi extends Christmas greetings, emphasizes importance of interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended warm greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

He said that this day is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood.

He said that Prophet Isa (AS) was sent into this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for all humanity.

He has said that Prophet Isa (AS) preached the high values of tolerance, love and compassion.

The Interior Minister said that along with happiness, this day also gives a message of respect for humanity.

He said that the focus of the teachings of Prophet Isa (AS) was not one class but the whole of humanity.

He emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah added the white colour to the national flag for minorities.

He stated that it is our duty to protect the rights of minorities and that all minority communities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom in every way.

He highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of minority communities.

He further said that the role of the Christian community in the construction and development of Pakistan is beyond doubt.

He prayed that Christmas may bring more success and happiness for the Christian community.