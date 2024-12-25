Mohsin Naqvi Extends Christmas Greetings, Emphasizes Importance Of Interfaith Harmony
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended warm greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas.
He said that this day is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood.
He said that Prophet Isa (AS) was sent into this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for all humanity.
He has said that Prophet Isa (AS) preached the high values of tolerance, love and compassion.
The Interior Minister said that along with happiness, this day also gives a message of respect for humanity.
He said that the focus of the teachings of Prophet Isa (AS) was not one class but the whole of humanity.
He emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah added the white colour to the national flag for minorities.
He stated that it is our duty to protect the rights of minorities and that all minority communities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom in every way.
He highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of minority communities.
He further said that the role of the Christian community in the construction and development of Pakistan is beyond doubt.
He prayed that Christmas may bring more success and happiness for the Christian community.
Recent Stories
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote2 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Christmas greetings, emphasizes importance of interfaith harmony3 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah5 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs to focus on citizen complaints and governance43 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam's vision, leadership key to Muslim liberation, says Governor Kundi53 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of peace, love: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
18 power thieves held2 hours ago
-
Sargodha Police ensure foolproof security for Christmas celebrations2 hours ago