Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the entire nation, highlighting the spiritual and social significance of the occasion.

In his message, Naqvi described Eid-ul-Fitr as a day of gratitude and the completion of divine blessings following the holy month of Ramadan. He urged people to embrace the values of love, compassion, and tolerance while emphasizing the importance of unity and brotherhood among the Muslim community.

He also called on citizens to remember the underprivileged and share their happiness with those in need. “On this joyous occasion, we must not forget the needy and the less fortunate, and we should make an effort to include them in our celebrations,” he stated.

Naqvi paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation, urging people to honor their sacrifices and express solidarity with their families. He assured that law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid for everyone.

Stressing the need for national unity, Naqvi encouraged people to set aside differences and work together for the country’s progress. “Let us pledge to build a strong and united nation and contribute to our country’s development,” he said.

Concluding his message, the interior minister prayed for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity, hoping that Allah grants the nation the ability to care for one another.