Mohsin Naqvi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings, Emphasizes Unity, Compassion
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the entire nation, highlighting the spiritual and social significance of the occasion.
In his message, Naqvi described Eid-ul-Fitr as a day of gratitude and the completion of divine blessings following the holy month of Ramadan. He urged people to embrace the values of love, compassion, and tolerance while emphasizing the importance of unity and brotherhood among the Muslim community.
He also called on citizens to remember the underprivileged and share their happiness with those in need. “On this joyous occasion, we must not forget the needy and the less fortunate, and we should make an effort to include them in our celebrations,” he stated.
Naqvi paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation, urging people to honor their sacrifices and express solidarity with their families. He assured that law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid for everyone.
Stressing the need for national unity, Naqvi encouraged people to set aside differences and work together for the country’s progress. “Let us pledge to build a strong and united nation and contribute to our country’s development,” he said.
Concluding his message, the interior minister prayed for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity, hoping that Allah grants the nation the ability to care for one another.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity5 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry visits UK, discusses bilateral issues5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf5 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, joy across Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders15 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities, district administration visits orphanage, hospital, jail in Abbottabad25 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon calls for unity among all Pakistanis to defeat enemies45 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Pakistani nation45 minutes ago
-
Political Unity Key to Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani1 hour ago
-
Over 5,000 Rawalpindi cops in field for Eid security1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police ensured security, traffic management on Chand Raat1 hour ago