ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren to extend congratulations on China's National Day.

During the meeting, Naqvi praised China's progress under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, stating that China has achieved new milestones in development.

He further emphasized the enduring relationship between the two nations, calling China Pakistan's "most trusted and sincere friend."

Naqvi highlighted China’s rapid development as a model for the world, stressing that China has played a historic role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

Naqvi added, "Pakistan is proud of its everlasting friendship with China, which has reached new heights through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

" He affirmed that the Pak-China friendship will remain strong forever.

During the meeting, Consul General Zhao Shiren thanked Minister Naqvi for certain amendments made by the Ministry of Interior, based on requests from Chinese businessmen in Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude by calling "Pakistan China’s best friend" and reaffirmed that cooperation between the two countries would continue.

Senior officials from the Chinese consulate were also present at the meeting, where both sides discussed mutual interests and the further enhancement of bilateral relations.