Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Extends Greetings To Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren On China's National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi extends greetings to Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren on China's national day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren to extend congratulations on China's National Day.

During the meeting, Naqvi praised China's progress under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, stating that China has achieved new milestones in development.

He further emphasized the enduring relationship between the two nations, calling China Pakistan's "most trusted and sincere friend."

Naqvi highlighted China’s rapid development as a model for the world, stressing that China has played a historic role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

Naqvi added, "Pakistan is proud of its everlasting friendship with China, which has reached new heights through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

" He affirmed that the Pak-China friendship will remain strong forever.

During the meeting, Consul General Zhao Shiren thanked Minister Naqvi for certain amendments made by the Ministry of Interior, based on requests from Chinese businessmen in Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude by calling "Pakistan China’s best friend" and reaffirmed that cooperation between the two countries would continue.

Senior officials from the Chinese consulate were also present at the meeting, where both sides discussed mutual interests and the further enhancement of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Interior Minister China CPEC Progress From Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

15 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

15 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

16 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

16 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

16 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

20 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan