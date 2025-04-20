Mohsin Naqvi extends warm Easter greetings, praises Christian community’s role in nation-building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community across the country, highlighting the occasion as a symbol of hope, renewal, and the spirit of compassion.

In his message, the Interior Minister conveyed his best wishes to Christian brothers and sisters, stating that Easter is not only a festival of joy but also a profound reminder of the values of love, peace, and brotherhood.

“Easter reflects the essence of goodness and the human inclination towards righteous qualities,” Naqvi said. “It carries a universal message of unity, harmony, and goodwill.”

He underscored the timeless teachings of Hazrat Isa (AS), which emphasize humanity, love, and mutual respect.

Minister Naqvi also lauded the Christian community’s unwavering patriotism, acknowledging their historic role in the Pakistan Movement and their ongoing contributions to the country’s development and progress.

“The love and loyalty of the Christian community for our beloved homeland is beyond question,” he affirmed. “We must continue to uphold and spread the message of brotherhood and national unity.”

The Interior Minister’s message reflects the government’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and recognizing the invaluable contributions of all religious communities in Pakistan’s journey forward.