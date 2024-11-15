- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Extends Warm Wishes To Sikh Community On Founder Baba Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sikh community on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on Friday.
In his statement, he highlighted Baba Guru Nanak’s enduring legacy, emphasizing his teachings of love for humanity, equality, and compassion, which continue to inspire millions worldwide.
"Baba Guru Nanak promoted the values of humanity, equality, and empathy, which remain relevant to this day," stated Naqvi.
He further praised the Sikh spiritual leader as a symbol of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony, urging people to embody these principles to foster unity and peace.
The minister warmly welcomed Sikh pilgrims from across the globe who have travelled to Pakistan to participate in the celebrations. "We are delighted to host pilgrims from various countries for these sacred festivities," he remarked.
Naqvi also acknowledged the significance of Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest sites in Sikhism, located in Pakistan, as a beacon of interfaith harmony.
To facilitate the Sikh diaspora, the government has introduced an online free visa service for passport holders from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.
"This initiative demonstrates our commitment to ensuring ease and accessibility for the Sikh community," Naqvi explained.
The minister assured that efforts are ongoing to further improve facilities for the Sikh community.
He also announced the allocation of a special quota for Sikh fans in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament, set to be hosted by Pakistan.
"The Sikh community is an integral part of our diverse society, and we are eager to extend our hospitality during both religious and cultural events," he added.
In his remarks, Naqvi reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all minorities in Pakistan.
"Providing equal opportunities and safeguarding the rights of minorities is not just a responsibility; it is our moral and constitutional obligation," he affirmed.
The celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary have drawn thousands of Sikh pilgrims, who have expressed appreciation for the hospitality and arrangements made by the Pakistani government.
With comprehensive facilities provided for their religious rituals, the event stands as a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to promoting interfaith harmony and respect for all religious communities.
