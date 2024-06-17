Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Felicitate Nation On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mohsin Naqvi felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi extended his warm felicitations and heartfelt greetings to the Pakistani nation including the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

In his message Naqvi said that Eid-ul-Azha teaches us about self-sacrifice in our practical life.

"We have to pledge to sacrifice our false ego and personal interests for the sake of Pakistan” said Mohsin Naqvi in message and added that in reality, lies and hypocrisy will have to be sacrificed, leaving aside the verbal claims.

He said the country is demanding a sacrifice of political, ethnic and linguistic differences and everyone owed to the county the allegiance and duty.

This debt can be discharged only by sacrificing for Pakistan, said Mohsin Naqvi adding every party, institution, department and individual, including the class, has to contribute to the development of Pakistan by playing a responsible and positive role.

He urged to help the orphans and the poor and share their happiness to please Allah Ta'ala.

On the occasion of Eid, remember the oppressed sisters and brothers of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir he said.

“We pay our respects to the brave children of the security forces who sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the country and the establishment of peace” Mohsin Naqvi added.

There is dire need to work for the development of the country with the spirit of self-sacrifice, brotherhood and unity and I am sure that Pakistan will develop and progress, Mohsin Naqvi said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Palestine Poor Progress Muslim Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

4 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan