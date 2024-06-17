Mohsin Naqvi felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi extended his warm felicitations and heartfelt greetings to the Pakistani nation including the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

In his message Naqvi said that Eid-ul-Azha teaches us about self-sacrifice in our practical life.

"We have to pledge to sacrifice our false ego and personal interests for the sake of Pakistan” said Mohsin Naqvi in message and added that in reality, lies and hypocrisy will have to be sacrificed, leaving aside the verbal claims.

He said the country is demanding a sacrifice of political, ethnic and linguistic differences and everyone owed to the county the allegiance and duty.

This debt can be discharged only by sacrificing for Pakistan, said Mohsin Naqvi adding every party, institution, department and individual, including the class, has to contribute to the development of Pakistan by playing a responsible and positive role.

He urged to help the orphans and the poor and share their happiness to please Allah Ta'ala.

On the occasion of Eid, remember the oppressed sisters and brothers of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir he said.

“We pay our respects to the brave children of the security forces who sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the country and the establishment of peace” Mohsin Naqvi added.

There is dire need to work for the development of the country with the spirit of self-sacrifice, brotherhood and unity and I am sure that Pakistan will develop and progress, Mohsin Naqvi said.