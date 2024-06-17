Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Felicitates Nation On Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Monday felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the aus[icious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

The minister, in his message, said, "Eid-ul-Azha teaches us about self-sacrifice in our practical life."

"We have to pledge to forgo our false ego and personal interests for the sake of Pakistan. W have to refrain from telling lies and hypocrisy, and making verbal claims."

The minister said allegiance to the country demanded that everyone should rise above political, ethnic and linguistic differences for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

Eery party, institution, department and individual would have to play a responsible and positive role, and get the country rid of the debts, he added.

He urged to help the orphans and the poor and share their happiness to please Allah Almighty.

The minister said on the occasion of Eid, the nation should also remember the oppressed sisters and brothers of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“We pay our respects to the brave soldiers of the security forces who have sacrificed their precious lives for the defense of the country and the establishment of peace,” Mohsin Naqvi added.

"There is dire need to work for the country's development with the spirit of self-sacrifice, brotherhood and unity," he reiterated.

