Mohsin Naqvi for ensuring protection of life, property of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has tasked the Punjab police to ensure the protection of the life and property of the people on the eve of Chand Raat.

While chairing a meeting on Friday, he said that additional police force should be deployed in markets and commercial areas.

He said that police patrolling should be increased and special attention be paid to the security of sensitive places.

The implementation of the security plan must be ensured and senior police officials should be present in the field to review the arrangements, he emphasized.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed the police and law enforcement agencies to be fully vigilant during Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, especially in Mosques and Imambargahs.

Attention should also be paid for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in big cities so that the citizens did not face any transportation difficulties, he added and concluded that no effort should be spared in the implementation of the devised security plan.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore, and RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs who participated through the link.