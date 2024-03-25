Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minster for Interior and Narcotic Control Mohsin Naqvi on Monday sent greetings to the Hindu community on the festival of Holi.

“Happy Holi to the Hindu community living in Pakistan” he wrote in his message and said that Holi is the festival of colors and colors always last only with love.

He said that the festival of Holi is a wonderful occasion to unite hearts and spread love and harmony because today's society is suffering from hatred and ugliness.

He said that one should put aside mutual bitterness and join in the joy of this colorful festival.

He further said that the festival of Holi promotes feelings of brotherhood and goodwill and celebrating joyous festivals together promotes love and relationships.

All minorities including the Hindu community are equal citizens of Pakistan, Mohsen Naqvi added.