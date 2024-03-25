Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Greets Hindu Community On Holi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minster for Interior and Narcotic Control Mohsin Naqvi on Monday sent greetings to the Hindu community on the festival of Holi.

“Happy Holi to the Hindu community living in Pakistan” he wrote in his message and said that Holi is the festival of colors and colors always last only with love.

He said that the festival of Holi is a wonderful occasion to unite hearts and spread love and harmony because today's society is suffering from hatred and ugliness.

He said that one should put aside mutual bitterness and join in the joy of this colorful festival.

He further said that the festival of Holi promotes feelings of brotherhood and goodwill and celebrating joyous festivals together promotes love and relationships.

All minorities including the Hindu community are equal citizens of Pakistan, Mohsen Naqvi added.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Love

Recent Stories

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

1 minute ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

34 minutes ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

43 minutes ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

1 hour ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

1 hour ago
 Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attir ..

Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail

1 hour ago
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

4 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

4 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan