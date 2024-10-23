Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Grieves Over Death Of Shah Zaib Naqvi In Tragic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Mohsin Naqvi grieves over death of Shah Zaib Naqvi in tragic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound sorrow and regret following the tragic traffic accident that claimed the life of Syed Shah Zaib Naqvi, the young son of MNA Rana Ansar and the late senior journalist Ansar Naqvi.

In a heartfelt statement, the interior minister extended his condolences to MNA Rana Ansar and the grieving family, acknowledging the deep pain they are experiencing during this difficult time. "The loss of a young son is a grief that cannot be put into words," he remarked, emphasizing the immense sorrow felt by the family and their loved ones.

Naqvi prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family, stating, "May Allah grant you the courage to bear this irreplaceable loss.

" His sentiments resonated with many who understand the profound impact of such a tragic event.

The minister's message of sympathy highlights the shared sorrow in the community as people come together to support MNA Rana Ansar and his family in this time of mourning. Minister Naqvi reiterated that he stands in solidarity with them, conveying his heartfelt empathy and prayers as they navigate this devastating loss.

As the news of Syed Shah Zaib Naqvi's untimely death spreads, tributes continue to pour in, underscoring the young man's potential and the tragic nature of his passing.

