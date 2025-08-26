Mohsin Naqvi hails KP police, CTD for eliminating nine terrorists in Dir operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for conducting a successful operation in Dir that led to the elimination of nine terrorists affiliated with the network referred to as Fitna al-Hindustan.

In a statement, the minister lauded the professional skills and bravery of the security forces, noting that their timely action thwarted the terrorists’ “nefarious designs.”

“By sending nine terrorists to their ultimate end, the KP Police and CTD have demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism,” Naqvi said. “I salute the brave sons of the police and CTD for this major achievement. The entire nation is proud of their valor.”

Naqvi stressed that the people of Pakistan stand firmly behind the country’s forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in this war. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” he added.

The interior minister also expressed grief over the loss of two civilians during the encounter. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for patience and strength for them. In addition, he offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the personnel who were injured during the operation.

Security analysts note that the operation in Dir marks another significant blow to terrorist groups attempting to destabilize the region. Officials say such operations will continue until the complete eradication of terrorist networks.