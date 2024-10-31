Mohsin Naqvi hosts Sikh pilgrims from USA at State Guest House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In a warm and welcoming gesture, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hosted a 44-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from the United States of America at the State Guest House on Thursday.

The delegation, led by prominent Sikh leaders Dr. Dalvir Singh Pannu, Surjeet Singh Hothi, Ranjit Singh Kahlon, and Laxman Singh, was greeted by Naqvi with the traditional Punjabi phrase “Ji Aayan Nu,” marking the start of a historic visit.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering easier access for Sikh pilgrims, recognizing that they have often faced visa challenges in the past.

Recalling his time as former chief minister of Punjab, he noted efforts to improve the conditions for Sikh visitors, adding, “During my tenure, I worked to address issues faced by the Sikh community.”

Naqvi announced that Pakistan has now introduced an online visa application system specifically designed to facilitate Sikh travelers.

Holders of American, Canadian, and UK passports can apply online and receive their visas within 30 minutes, a process Naqvi confirmed is also free of charge.

He noted that this facility extends to Sikhs of Indian origin residing in these countries.

Providing a glimpse into Pakistan’s vision for fostering Sikh tourism, Naqvi stated, “Just as Saudi Arabia holds significance for Muslims, Pakistan holds the same for the Sikh community.

”

He shared the government’s plans to open additional Sikh heritage sites, including those beyond Hasan Abdal, Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib, and Lahore, removing the need for special permits to visit these sacred places.

Naqvi expressed a vision of expanding Sikh tourism in Pakistan, hoping to raise the current annual visitor numbers from 50,000–100,000 to one million, with particular emphasis on attracting younger generations. He added that Pakistan now offers visa-free entry for citizens from 124 countries.

Inviting international tourists to experience Pakistani sports as well, Naqvi extended a special invitation to cricket fans. “Come for the Champions Trophy and Pakistan-India matches; we’re keeping a special quota for this purpose,” he said, confirming that the government is making specific arrangements for Indian visitors as well.

The Sikh delegation expressed gratitude to Naqvi for his hospitality and lauded the ease introduced by the free online visa system. “You have won our hearts,” they shared, while also voicing interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including industrialist Kashif Ashfaq and other officials, who contributed to a memorable and culturally rich experience for the Sikh delegation.