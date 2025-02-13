Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates 24/7 Passport Office In Nazimabad Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated a new passport office at the NADRA Mega Center in Nazimabad, Karachi for convenience of the citizens.
This office will operate 24/7, with three shifts, allowing citizens to apply for passports at any time.
During the inauguration ceremony, Interior Minister inspected the passport counters and met with the staff.
He also interacted with citizens visiting the NADRA Mega Center for passport and ID card services and inquired about their experiences.
The citizens expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided and thanked the minister.
The citizens praised the initiative, saying it's a great initiative that will make things much easier for the public.
On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi also addressed the issues faced by women visiting the center for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Program.
He issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant authorities to resolve their problems immediately. The women appreciated the Minister's prompt action. Interior Minister emphasized that it's government's responsibility to resolve the issues being faced by the masses.
A detailed briefing was also given to Interior Minister regarding the working of the passport office at the NADRA center.
DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
