Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Sector C-14 Development Project To Address Housing Needs
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a major development, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inaugurated development work in Sector C-14, Islamabad, marking a significant milestone for the city's residents.
It is to be noted that the booking of plots in Sector C-14 will be until December 30, while the open draw for allotment will be held on January 14.
The Interior minister reviewed the development work in detail. He tasked the CDA to complete the development works of Sector C-14 by February 15.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Sector C-14 is being offered exclusively for overseas Pakistanis and local residents.
He stated that Sector C-14 is located at a prime location in Islamabad, which is designed for a better and peaceful lifestyle. He directed the concerned authorities to further expedite the sector development work in view of the growing population of Islamabad and to complete development works in all pending sectors.
Visiting the newly constructed site, the Interior Minister directed the CDA authorities to ensure timely possession of plots to the allottees after the completion of the development works.
He also ordered the CDA authorities to take indiscriminate action against the encroachment mafia.
He said that no concession should be made against the encroachment mafia on the land of Margalla Hills National Park.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister regarding the development works. While giving the briefing, he said that special priority will be given to Overseas Pakistanis in Sector C-14. He said that bookings can be made till December 30, 2024, to get plots in Sector C-14.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also briefed the Interior Minister regarding the development works of Sector I-12.
Chairman CDA said that the development works of Sector I-12 are in the final stages of completion and possession will be handed over to the allottees soon.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and senior concerned officials were also accompanying the Interior Minister during the visit.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four more meters severed over violations2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates sector C-14 Development Project to address housing needs2 minutes ago
-
17th anniversary of BB being observed today2 minutes ago
-
CM visits former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch's residence, inquired health2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad pays homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris demand free, impartial plebiscite under UN supervision2 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held2 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy32 minutes ago
-
President visits Garhi Khuda Bux42 minutes ago
-
Former ambassador, CS KP Rustam Shah Mohmand passes away42 minutes ago
-
Pindi Board's announced HSSC-2nd Annual result remains 31%.42 minutes ago