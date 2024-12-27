Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates sector C-14 Development Project to address housing needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a major development, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inaugurated development work in Sector C-14, Islamabad, marking a significant milestone for the city's residents.

It is to be noted that the booking of plots in Sector C-14 will be until December 30, while the open draw for allotment will be held on January 14.

The Interior minister reviewed the development work in detail. He tasked the CDA to complete the development works of Sector C-14 by February 15.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Sector C-14 is being offered exclusively for overseas Pakistanis and local residents.

He stated that Sector C-14 is located at a prime location in Islamabad, which is designed for a better and peaceful lifestyle. He directed the concerned authorities to further expedite the sector development work in view of the growing population of Islamabad and to complete development works in all pending sectors.

Visiting the newly constructed site, the Interior Minister directed the CDA authorities to ensure timely possession of plots to the allottees after the completion of the development works.

He also ordered the CDA authorities to take indiscriminate action against the encroachment mafia.

He said that no concession should be made against the encroachment mafia on the land of Margalla Hills National Park.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister regarding the development works. While giving the briefing, he said that special priority will be given to Overseas Pakistanis in Sector C-14. He said that bookings can be made till December 30, 2024, to get plots in Sector C-14.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also briefed the Interior Minister regarding the development works of Sector I-12.

Chairman CDA said that the development works of Sector I-12 are in the final stages of completion and possession will be handed over to the allottees soon.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and senior concerned officials were also accompanying the Interior Minister during the visit.