Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates State-of-the-art Passport And Immigration Headquarters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the newly built state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office with an aim to provide better services to citizens, with the Islamabad Regional Passport Office now operating 24/7.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mohsin Naqvi announced a series of reforms and improvements in passport services nationwide. He stated that 24/7 passport issuance services would soon be available at NADRA mega centers in 14 cities, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for the public.
The Minister revealed that the long-standing backlog in passport processing has been completely eliminated.
“Citizens will now receive their passports on time,” he assured, adding that previously, delays of up to six months were common.
The inauguration ceremony also highlighted the Minister’s vision for improved service delivery.
Naqvi toured the new reception area, online services section, production center, and data center, praising the upgraded facilities. He presented shields and cash prizes to staff members who had shown exceptional performance in passport production.
The Minister also announced plans to establish model passport centers in Karachi and Lahore, further expanding the availability of top-tier services across the country.
Naqvi emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating corruption and ensuring transparency in the system.
The event was attended by prominent figures, including NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi. DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi also praised the improvements, stating that they were in line with the Minister’s vision of excellence in public service.
The minister shared his satisfaction following recent visits to passport and NADRA centers in Lahore and Karachi, where citizens expressed contentment with the improved services. “The conditions have drastically improved, with no long queues or delays,” he said.
This initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing public services in Pakistan, ensuring that citizens have access to efficient and timely passport and immigration facilities.
Recent Stories
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation honors Parveen Shakir's enduring legacy on 30th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Man killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates state-of-the-art passport and immigration Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 87 properties2 minutes ago
-
NDF pays rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 34,600 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets UAE minister in Ghotki52 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held:1 hour ago
-
Pak-Turkiye centuries-bound ties to develop further in future: Tarar1 hour ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food packages to Khurram IDPs in Hangu1 hour ago
-
Generous book donation to UoS enhances academic resources:1 hour ago
-
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices1 hour ago