Mohsin Naqvi lauds FC and Police Personnel foiling terrorists' attack on Takhta Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid tribute to the bravery of FC and police personnel who foiled the terrorists' attack on Takhta Baig police checkpost in District Khyber.

The Interior Minister said that the sacrifices of Shaheed FC official Shahzad and Shaheed Police official Ejaz, who laid down their lives fighting against terrorists, will always be remembered by the nation.

He said that the brave officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and FC have played a key role in the war against terrorism.

The Interior Minister praised the bravery of Shaheed FC official Shahzad and Shaheed Police official Ejaz, who fearlessly thwarted the terrorists' attack.

He said that the nation salutes the sacrifices of the two martyrs who laid down their lives fighting against terrorism.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi further said that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and FC will never be forgotten.

He said that the nation is united and determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism.