Mohsin Naqvi Lauds FC And Police Personnel Foiling Terrorists' Attack On Takhta Baig
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid tribute to the bravery of FC and police personnel who foiled the terrorists' attack on Takhta Baig police checkpost in District Khyber.
The Interior Minister said that the sacrifices of Shaheed FC official Shahzad and Shaheed Police official Ejaz, who laid down their lives fighting against terrorists, will always be remembered by the nation.
He said that the brave officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and FC have played a key role in the war against terrorism.
The Interior Minister praised the bravery of Shaheed FC official Shahzad and Shaheed Police official Ejaz, who fearlessly thwarted the terrorists' attack.
He said that the nation salutes the sacrifices of the two martyrs who laid down their lives fighting against terrorism.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi further said that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and FC will never be forgotten.
He said that the brave officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and FC have played a key role in the war against terrorism.
He said that the nation is united and determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fine Rs 3.3 m imposed on 789 profiteers2 seconds ago
-
Anti-power theft drive intensified in Mardan circle5 seconds ago
-
People advised to take precautionary measures in monsoon8 seconds ago
-
Two minors drown in water tank is Karachi10 minutes ago
-
DC imposes section 144 to maintain peace in Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers rent amount from defaulters20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities : CM30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 745 emergencies in June50 minutes ago
-
Punjab keeping religious scholars on board for Muharram peace50 minutes ago
-
OGDCL successfully optimizes production at Nashpa-4 Well in Karak, KP60 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements for Bohra Jamat leader60 minutes ago
-
Three brick kiln laborers killed in Lakki Marwat60 minutes ago