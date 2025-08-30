- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat
Mohsin Naqvi Lauds KP Police For Successful Operation Against Khawarij Terrorists In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in the jurisdiction of Lachi Police Station, Kohat.
The minister praised the professional capabilities of the police, who killed three terrorists during the encounter. “The police, through timely and decisive action, foiled the nefarious designs of the Khawarij,” Naqvi said.
Paying tribute to ASI Ashfaq, who was martyred in the exchange of fire, the Interior Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience for them.
He also prayed for the early recovery of two policemen injured in the operation.
“We salute the brave sons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the KP Police have always confronted terrorists with unmatched courage. “We will never allow the Khawarij terrorists to find a place to hide,” he affirmed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIKhan police launch crackdown on motorcycle one-wheeling, racers24 seconds ago
-
Cattle lifter arrested28 seconds ago
-
Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap31 seconds ago
-
Capital Police picket firing: two attackers arrested in injured condition33 seconds ago
-
Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)35 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat39 seconds ago
-
DC Khairpur clarifies boat capsizing incident40 seconds ago
-
Kashmore police sent wanted daciot to hell; DIG Larkana42 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur reviews polio campaign preparations11 minutes ago
-
Grand ceremony held in honor of retiring & course completing police officers11 minutes ago
-
Monthly EPI review meeting held in Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Mobile clinic serving flood-hit in Shahbazpur31 minutes ago