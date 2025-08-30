Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Lauds KP Police For Successful Operation Against Khawarij Terrorists In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in the jurisdiction of Lachi Police Station, Kohat.

The minister praised the professional capabilities of the police, who killed three terrorists during the encounter. “The police, through timely and decisive action, foiled the nefarious designs of the Khawarij,” Naqvi said.

Paying tribute to ASI Ashfaq, who was martyred in the exchange of fire, the Interior Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience for them.

He also prayed for the early recovery of two policemen injured in the operation.

“We salute the brave sons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the KP Police have always confronted terrorists with unmatched courage. “We will never allow the Khawarij terrorists to find a place to hide,” he affirmed.

