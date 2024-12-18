Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Saudi Passport System During Official Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a detailed visit to Saudi Arabia's Directorate of Passports, where he was warmly received by Acting Director General Major General Dr. Saleh Al-Murabaa.
During the visit, Minister Naqvi toured various departments, including the modern call center, and reviewed the advanced technologies employed in the Saudi passport system.
He praised the system's efficiency and commended the efforts to integrate state-of-the-art technology in passport processing and fraud prevention.
The two officials discussed measures to streamline the process of passport issuance and strengthen efforts to prevent forgery. A comprehensive discussion was also held on the implementation of e-gates to enhance efficiency and security.
Minister Naqvi highlighted the potential benefits of Saudi expertise in improving Pakistan’s passport system.
“The assistance of the Saudi Directorate of Passports can play a pivotal role in making our system more user-friendly and foolproof,” he remarked.
The minister announced plans to establish a call center in Pakistan modelled after the Saudi system to provide better services to citizens.
He also emphasized the importance of cooperation in detecting and preventing document forgery.
"With Saudi Arabia's support, we can catch offenders involved in passport forgery and document tampering within Pakistan itself," Naqvi said.
The visit also addressed recent incidents where 3,700 Pakistanis were apprehended at Saudi airports for travelling on tampered passports or fake documents, underscoring the need for stronger preventive measures.
The visit marks a significant step towards enhanced collaboration between the two nations in modernizing and securing passport systems.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds Saudi passport system during official visit2 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Force solemnly commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Mehfooz Shaheed12 minutes ago
-
Three SHO's of Islamabad police transferred for ineffective crime control22 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 711 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durable bilateral relatio ..11 hours ago
-
PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish contact with KPK govt11 hours ago
-
Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks11 hours ago
-
PM sees Pak-UAE fraternal ties to grow further11 hours ago
-
NAVTTC board approves new programs with guaranteed global employment11 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further strengthening bilateral ties with UAE11 hours ago
-
Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye12 hours ago
-
Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET12 hours ago