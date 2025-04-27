Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation

- Home
Published April 27, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday hailed the security forces for a major counterterrorism success, revealing that 54 Khawarij terrorists were eliminated during a meticulously planned operation in North Waziristan.
Addressing a press conference here, the minister disclosed that the security forces had received credible intelligence indicating that a group of terrorists was attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan. Acting on this information, the forces allowed the group to cross the border before launching a coordinated attack from three sides, resulting in the elimination of all 54 militants.
"This is the largest number of terrorists killed in a single operation so far. Until today, such a significant blow to terrorism had not been achieved at once," Naqvi stated.
He added that intelligence agencies had intercepted communications days prior, confirming that the terrorists’ foreign handlers were pushing them to enter Pakistan urgently and carry out attacks. Enhanced border security measures had been put in place accordingly.
In addition to the operation, security forces also recovered another improvised explosive device (IED), raising the number of recovered IEDs to eight. "Whatever move the terrorists are making is being intercepted or thwarted," he said, stressing that the Khawarij movement was part of a broader conspiracy aimed at destabilizing Pakistan.
The minister emphasized that the death of these 54 terrorists and the materials seized from them serve as undeniable evidence of the external support and funding behind terrorist activities in Pakistan. "Everyone can see now who is responsible for the suffering of Pakistan," he remarked.
Paying tribute to the intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, and the military, Naqvi lauded their exceptional professionalism and dedication. "Today is a day to congratulate our forces for their brilliant execution of this operation," he said.
He also recalled that during the recent National Security Council meeting, concerns were raised about attempts to derail Pakistan’s security achievements, particularly on the western front. "Attempts are being made to distract us so these groups can regroup and regain strength. But Alhamdulillah, their positions have been consistently weakened over the past few weeks," he noted.
The interior minister warned that any future infiltration attempts would meet the same fate. "Whether they come with explosives, IEDs, or under the banner of Khawarij, they will be dealt with mercilessly. InshaAllah, we will foil every conspiracy," he asserted.
Naqvi confirmed that the army and security agencies are monitoring the situation around the clock to protect the nation. He sent a strong message to India, warning that any misadventure would be met with an immediate and decisive response.
Displaying images of the seized explosives and ammunition, Naqvi said the terrorists had come fully prepared for battle. "The quantity of explosives recovered indicates they were planning large-scale attacks," he added, promising that further details would be shared with the public soon.
"The time has come to dismantle these conspiracies and the spies involved. There is no forgiveness — not in the Constitution, not elsewhere, and not in islam," he declared firmly.
He further stated that Pakistan continues to share evidence with the international community regarding India's role and other external efforts to destabilize the country. "We have shared many examples with the world, and today’s success sends a powerful message globally," he said.
Naqvi concluded by reiterating Pakistan's call for impartial investigations into such incidents, urging the world to recognize the risks of continued provocations between two nuclear-armed nations. "Such reckless behavior can have dangerous consequences. Caution must prevail," he warned.
