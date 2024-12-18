Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorists in KP

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a series of statements, Naqvi commended the forces for eliminating 11 terrorists during the operations, calling it a significant victory in the fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operations against Khariji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a series of statements, Naqvi commended the forces for eliminating 11 terrorists during the operations, calling it a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan’s brave security forces have thwarted the nefarious plans of Khariji terrorists through timely and effective actions,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the entire nation was proud of their courage and dedication.

He highlighted the remarkable achievements of the forces, emphasizing that the public stands united with them in their mission to protect the country.

“The nation views the successes of our security forces with great admiration,” he said.

Naqvi expressed confidence that with the continued support of the people, the complete eradication of Khariji terrorists would be achieved. “Insha’Allah, we will fully eliminate these enemies of peace with the unwavering support of the public,” he concluded.

The minister’s statement reflects the government’s firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to ensuring national security.