Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation against Khariji terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound appreciation for the successful operation carried out by Pakistan’s security forces in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Sunday.

During this meticulously planned and executed operation, security personnel eliminated six Khariji terrorists who had been involved in multiple attacks and posed a serious threat to national security.

In an official statement, Minister Naqvi praised the security forces’ swift and strategic response, highlighting that this action not only neutralized the terrorists but also thwarted their intentions to destabilize the region.

“The security forces, with their timely and decisive intervention, have crushed the sinister designs of these Khariji terrorists,” Naqvi said, acknowledging the courage and dedication of the officers involved.

The Interior Minister described the outcome as a source of pride for Pakistan, underscoring the nation’s unwavering confidence in its security forces.

“The entire nation stands proud of our brave security personnel who have repeatedly shown resilience and valor in the face of threats”, he added.

This operation hailed as a tactical success, reflects Pakistan’s strengthened commitment to uprooting terrorism from every corner of the country. Minister Naqvi emphasized the government's zero-tolerance approach, stating, “We will not allow terrorists to find refuge anywhere in Pakistan. They will be pursued relentlessly until peace and stability are assured for every citizen.”

Naqvi also acknowledged the crucial role of public support in the fight against terrorism, calling upon citizens to remain vigilant and support the armed forces. “With the backing of the nation, we are determined to eradicate terrorism and secure a peaceful future for Pakistan,” he stated.

The successful operation in North Waziristan sends a strong message to terrorist factions that Pakistan remains resolute in its fight against extremism, he said.

The Interior Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to continue such efforts until the last threat is neutralized.