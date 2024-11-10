- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation against Khariji terrorists in North Wazi ..
Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khariji Terrorists In North Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound appreciation for the successful operation carried out by Pakistan’s security forces in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Sunday.
During this meticulously planned and executed operation, security personnel eliminated six Khariji terrorists who had been involved in multiple attacks and posed a serious threat to national security.
In an official statement, Minister Naqvi praised the security forces’ swift and strategic response, highlighting that this action not only neutralized the terrorists but also thwarted their intentions to destabilize the region.
“The security forces, with their timely and decisive intervention, have crushed the sinister designs of these Khariji terrorists,” Naqvi said, acknowledging the courage and dedication of the officers involved.
The Interior Minister described the outcome as a source of pride for Pakistan, underscoring the nation’s unwavering confidence in its security forces.
“The entire nation stands proud of our brave security personnel who have repeatedly shown resilience and valor in the face of threats”, he added.
This operation hailed as a tactical success, reflects Pakistan’s strengthened commitment to uprooting terrorism from every corner of the country. Minister Naqvi emphasized the government's zero-tolerance approach, stating, “We will not allow terrorists to find refuge anywhere in Pakistan. They will be pursued relentlessly until peace and stability are assured for every citizen.”
Naqvi also acknowledged the crucial role of public support in the fight against terrorism, calling upon citizens to remain vigilant and support the armed forces. “With the backing of the nation, we are determined to eradicate terrorism and secure a peaceful future for Pakistan,” he stated.
The successful operation in North Waziristan sends a strong message to terrorist factions that Pakistan remains resolute in its fight against extremism, he said.
The Interior Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to continue such efforts until the last threat is neutralized.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six Khawarij terrorists killed, 6 injured in South Waziristan: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,700 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
25 per cent wheat sowing target achieved in Lodhran13 minutes ago
-
Autumn season enhances country beautiful parks, attracts visitors in large numbers43 minutes ago
-
Autumn season enhances beauty in country parks, attracts visitors in large numbers43 minutes ago
-
Verification process begins for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran53 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Sharif laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij53 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of Aaj TV CEO Shahab Zuberi's mother53 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK53 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori lauds security forces over successful operation against terrorists53 minutes ago
-
1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran1 hour ago
-
Over 105 brick kiln owners booked for SOPs violations1 hour ago