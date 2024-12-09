Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful Intelligence-Based Operation In Kulachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation in Kulachi.

The minister praised the security forces for neutralizing two Khawarji terrorists.

He applauded the security forces, saying, "We pay tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in Kulachi, foiling their nefarious designs."

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the nation stands with the security forces in their fight against terrorism.

He emphasized that Khawarji terrorists will be eliminated from the country with the support of the nation.

