Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarji Terrorists In South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in South Waziristan.

He commended the security forces for killing 13 Khawarij terrorists, saying that Pakistan's brave security forces have thwarted the nefarious designs of Khawarji terrorists through their timely operation.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation is proud of its brave security forces, who have achieved significant successes against Khawarji terrorists.

He added that the Pakistani people stand with the security forces, and the nation looks at their successes with huge admiration and respect.

He emphasized that if God willing, we will completely eliminate Khawarji terrorists with the support of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan God

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

22 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

1 hour ago
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

1 hour ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

2 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

2 hours ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan