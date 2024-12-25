Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in South Waziristan.

He commended the security forces for killing 13 Khawarij terrorists, saying that Pakistan's brave security forces have thwarted the nefarious designs of Khawarji terrorists through their timely operation.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation is proud of its brave security forces, who have achieved significant successes against Khawarji terrorists.

He added that the Pakistani people stand with the security forces, and the nation looks at their successes with huge admiration and respect.

He emphasized that if God willing, we will completely eliminate Khawarji terrorists with the support of the people.