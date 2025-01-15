Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

Interior Minister praised the security forces for their continuous successful operations against Khawarji terrorists, lauding their bravery in thwarting the terrorists' nefarious plans.

Minister Naqvi highlighted that the security forces eliminated 4 terrorists, rendering their plans futile.

He emphasized that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and bravery.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Interior Minister

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

42 minutes ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

46 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

15 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

15 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan