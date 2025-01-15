Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation In North Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.
Interior Minister praised the security forces for their continuous successful operations against Khawarji terrorists, lauding their bravery in thwarting the terrorists' nefarious plans.
Minister Naqvi highlighted that the security forces eliminated 4 terrorists, rendering their plans futile.
He emphasized that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces, acknowledging their sacrifices and bravery.
