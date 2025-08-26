- Home
- Pakistan
- Mohsin Naqvi launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery in Islamabad to Combat Smog & Promote Greenery
Mohsin Naqvi Launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery In Islamabad To Combat Smog & Promote Greenery
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken a significant step toward environmental protection and tackling smog in the capital by initiating Pakistan’s largest nursery, spread across 50 acres of land, which is now nearing completion. The nursery will host more than one million plants, making it a landmark project for Islamabad’s green future.
During his visit to the CDA Model Nursery on Park Road, the Interior Minister inspected development progress across various sections and reviewed the master plan. He also visited the newly constructed rainwater harvesting pond within the nursery.
“An international-standard, state-of-the-art model nursery is being developed in Islamabad,” said Mohsin Naqvi. “It will not only meet the horticultural needs of the city’s residents but also play a vital role in enhancing Islamabad’s environment.
”
The minister announced that a flower shop and a training institute will also be set up within the nursery. He instructed CDA employees to undergo proper training for plant care and maintenance.
Appreciating the efforts of the Azerbaijani horticulture experts assisting with the project, Naqvi commended the team for their excellent work. Officials informed him that 25,000 free plants had already been distributed during this year’s monsoon season. They also briefed him about the installation of modern, controlled-ventilation greenhouses designed to provide an ideal environment for plant growth.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave the Interior Minister a detailed briefing on the nursery’s development. Senior CDA members, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and other officials were present during the visit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBISE announces HSSC result, female students secure top positions9 seconds ago
-
Two new polio cases confirmed in South KP, bringing total to 2313 seconds ago
-
National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation15 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery in Islamabad to Combat Smog & Promote Greenery18 seconds ago
-
CM Punjab's Farmer-Friendly Policy, 56 Motorcycles distributed to veterinary staff21 seconds ago
-
PM directs NDMA to accelerate rescue operation in Punjab's flood-hit districts24 seconds ago
-
Pak Army launches Recruitment drive for Junior Commissioned Officers & Soldiers26 seconds ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations begin with great enthusiasm across Pakistan29 seconds ago
-
DC vows to take steps for Lakki Marwat’s development34 seconds ago
-
Police launch probe into rape case37 seconds ago
-
Two labourers killed on road41 seconds ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Kalat reviews Arrangements for Upcoming Polio Campaign Training11 minutes ago