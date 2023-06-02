Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Potohar enclosure at Rawalpindi gymkhana

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well.

He emphasized the need for establishment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model.

He said that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allocated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon. Naqvi also expressed his commitment to initiating the construction of the Kutcheri Chowk flyover and allocating funds for the Rawalpindi Safe City project within the current budget.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta said that the potohar enclosure will be completed within a short timeframe.

The construction of the gymkhana project and 38 guest rooms is made possible through the cooperation of city residents and the business community, with a total budget of 550 million rupees. The enclosure will feature various amenities, including a library, food halls, coffee shop, grand cinema, table tennis lounge, snooker room, and a children's fun zone. Additionally, conference rooms, salons, an administrative wing, and laundry facility will be included, he added.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, RPO Syed Khurram Ali, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director (Development) Nazia Parveen, and group leader of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohail Altaf and others were also present.