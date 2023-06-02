UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Naqvi Lays Foundation Stone Of Potohar Enclosure At Rawalpindi Gymkhana

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Potohar enclosure at Rawalpindi gymkhana

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Potohar enclosure and guest rooms at Rawalpindi gymkhana and announced that the Rawalpindi gymkhana model will be replicated in other cities as well.

He emphasized the need for establishment of gymkhana clubs on a self-help basis across Punjab, citing it as a successful model.

He said that the upcoming provincial budget will cover a four-month period, with allocated funds for the Rawalpindi ring road project, which will commence soon. Naqvi also expressed his commitment to initiating the construction of the Kutcheri Chowk flyover and allocating funds for the Rawalpindi Safe City project within the current budget.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta said that the potohar enclosure will be completed within a short timeframe.

The construction of the gymkhana project and 38 guest rooms is made possible through the cooperation of city residents and the business community, with a total budget of 550 million rupees. The enclosure will feature various amenities, including a library, food halls, coffee shop, grand cinema, table tennis lounge, snooker room, and a children's fun zone. Additionally, conference rooms, salons, an administrative wing, and laundry facility will be included, he added.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, RPO Syed Khurram Ali, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director (Development) Nazia Parveen, and group leader of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohail Altaf and others were also present.

Related Topics

Tennis Business Snooker Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Budget Road Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber Commerce Industry Million

Recent Stories

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

5 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

5 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

1 minute ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

1 minute ago
 Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

1 minute ago
 CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission ..

CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.