Mohsin Naqvi Makes Surprise Visit To F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange Project and F-10 Chowk late at night on Saturday.
He inspected the ongoing construction work.
During his visit, the Interior Minister directed the completion of the project's piling work as soon as possible.
He also reviewed the progress of the underpass and flyover construction work.
He highlighted that the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange Project will be completed in just 4 months instead of the scheduled 12 months.
The project includes the construction of a flyover, an underpass, and link roads.
The Interior Minister emphasized that the project must be completed within the stipulated time frame, and 24/7 construction work should be carried out to achieve this target.
He also directed the authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow at F-10 Chowk and to prepare a comprehensive plan to widen the chowk.
Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi instructed the authorities to conduct an authentic traffic count at F-10 Chowk and to review the construction of an underpass after the completion of the traffic count.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister on the progress of the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange Project.
The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, senior officers of the CDA, and the contractor were also present on the occasion.
