Mohsin Naqvi Meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with ActingUS Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The interior minister's recent visit to the US was also discussed during the meeting, where he had positive interactions with members of the US Congress. In these meetings, detailed talks were held on formulating a joint strategy against terrorism and further strengthening of bilateral relations.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi stated that terrorism is an international issue and the global community must work together to fight this menace.

He further emphasized that Pakistan and the United States have longstanding and excellent relations that span over several decades.

The interior minister said that US cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies is highly significant. He expressed hope that Pakistan-US relations would be further strengthen during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi invited Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker to attend the Jashn-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) in Islamabad.

