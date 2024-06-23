Mohsin Naqvi Meets AJK PM: Approves Deployment Of FC In AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Sunday met with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq at the Ministry of Interior.
Both the prime ministers discussed law & order and overall security situation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting.
Moreover, both leaders also exchanged views on the political situation and the upcoming budget for the new financial year.
Mohsin Naqvi approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary in Azad Kashmir on the request of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.
Speaking to the Prime Minister, Mohsin Naqvi said that all possible cooperation would be extended to maintain peace in Azad Kashmir and improve security situation in the area.
He reiterated that the promises made to the people of Azad Kashmir were being fulfilled.
He emphasized that the Government of Pakistan stands with the Government and people of Azad Kashmir adding that all possible cooperation would be extended for the progress and development of Azad Kashmir.
The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir expressed gratitude to the Federal Interior Minister for taking immediate steps to resolve the issues.
