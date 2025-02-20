Mohsin Naqvi meets Ambassador of Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Qatar's Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and enhancing cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail.

Both sides also discussed the release of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Qatar. Both sides also agreed to increase cooperation in combating narcotics.

The Qatari Ambassador invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Qatar.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan has very close relations with Qatar, adding that he will visit Qatar soon and meet his counterpart.

He highlighted that a conference of Gulf countries on Narcotics control is being held in Islamabad in April, and the head of Qatar's drug control department has been invited to participate in this conference.

He emphasized the importance of close cooperation with friendly countries in combating narcotics.

The Qatari ambassador said that Pakistan is a brotherly Islamic country and Qatar attaches great importance to the bilateral relations.