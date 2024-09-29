Mohsin Naqvi Meets Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Sunday met Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren and congratulated him on China's National Day.
Chinese Consul General thanked Mohsin Naqvi for amendments made by the Ministry of Interior benefiting Chinese businessmen.
The interior minister said that under President Xi Jinping's leadership, China has made significant progress. He called China Pakistan's most trustworthy and loyal friend, acknowledging China's historical role in stabilizing Pakistan's economy.
China's speedy development is a role model for every nation around the world, he remarked.
Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Pakistan's pride in its time-tested friendship with China, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a milestone. He reaffirmed that Pakistan-China friendship will remain strong and enduring.
Zhao Shiren called Pakistan China's best friend and assured continued cooperation. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed. Senior consular officials were also present in the meeting.
