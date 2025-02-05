Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Chinese Counterpart, Agrees To Enhance Intelligence Sharing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with his Chinese counterpart, Qi Yanjun during his visit to China.

Both sides agreed to further improve intelligence sharing.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed cooperation to further secure the border between the two countries. Moreover, The use of modern technology for police and paramilitary forces was also discussed.

A detailed discussion was held on acquiring modern equipment and technology for the police from China.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan will purchase modern technology and equipment for the police from China.

During the meeting, cooperation with the National Police academy was also discussed. It was decided to increase cooperation between the Beijing Police and Islamabad Police. Both sides also expressed satisfaction over the Joint Working Group meeting held in January.

The meeting between the Federal Interior Minister and his Chinese counterpart lasted for two hours.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan.

