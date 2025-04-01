Mohsin Naqvi Meets Family Of Martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi in Railway Officers Colony Walton, here on Tuesday.
He met mother, wife, daughter, uncle and other family members of the martyr and paid tribute to martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi's great sacrifice. He spent time with the family of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi and appreciated the bravery of the martyr.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the eternal reward of the soul of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, and said that martyred Captain Ali is a hero of the nation and his family will be taken care of in every way.
Martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi foiled nefarious plans of the terrorists while fighting bravely and laid down his life for the sake of the beloved homeland, Naqvi said and added that the nation will always remember the eternal sacrifice of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi.
Naqvi said that Captain Ali's sacrifice is a symbol of the invincible resolve of the Pakistan Army and the entire nation against terrorism.
Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi was martyred on August 26, 2024, while fighting bravely against terrorists in Balochistan.
The martyr's mother got emotional remembering her son and said, "Our thinking starts with Ali and ends with Ali. His daughter Ayana keeps kissing her father's photo and puts the medal she received around her neck".
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi consoled the mother and daughter of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi.
