Mohsin Naqvi meets family of Shaheed Cap Asif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday arrived in Uch area of Bahawalpur district

and met with the family of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif.

He visited the home of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif and met with parents, brothers

and other family members besides offering Fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the nation was proud of Captain Muhammad Asif who embraced

martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Balochistan. “ The nation pays rich tribute to Captain Muhammad

Asif who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” he said.

The minister said brave personnel of the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies

had been playing remarkable role to foil conspiracies being hatched by India to damage peace

in Pakistan.