Mohsin Naqvi Meets Family Of Shaheed Cap Asif
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday arrived in Uch area of Bahawalpur district
and met with the family of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif.
He visited the home of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif and met with parents, brothers
and other family members besides offering Fateha.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the nation was proud of Captain Muhammad Asif who embraced
martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Balochistan. “ The nation pays rich tribute to Captain Muhammad
Asif who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” he said.
The minister said brave personnel of the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies
had been playing remarkable role to foil conspiracies being hatched by India to damage peace
in Pakistan.
