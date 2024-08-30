Mohsin Naqvi meets Governor Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail at the Governor's House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, the interior minister and Governor Balochistan condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The interior minister said that immediate measures would be taken at all levels to establish peace and security in Balochistan. He highlighted that the Apex Committee has decided to hold talks only with those who lay down their arms and recognize the Constitution of Pakistan. He underlined that there would be no negotiations with terrorists and this menace would be crushed with full force. He further stated that the Apex Committee under the chairmanship of Prime Minister had decided to deal with those who do not accept the state with iron hands.

He reiterated that terrorists and their facilitators would be given a befitting response and nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state. He assured that the requirements of Balochistan's security forces, Frontier Corps, police and Levies would be fulfilled on priority basis. He underscored that it was the time to completely eliminate terrorists from Balochistan, and those who martyr our people would not be allowed to escape or hide.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that security forces and the people are united but few elements are trying to sabotage the peace. He termed the decisions made in the Apex Committee meeting as timely and essential for establishing peace and security in the province..