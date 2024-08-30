Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi meets Governor Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail at the Governor's House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, the interior minister and Governor Balochistan condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The interior minister said that immediate measures would be taken at all levels to establish peace and security in Balochistan. He highlighted that the Apex Committee has decided to hold talks only with those who lay down their arms and recognize the Constitution of Pakistan. He underlined that there would be no negotiations with terrorists and this menace would be crushed with full force. He further stated that the Apex Committee under the chairmanship of Prime Minister had decided to deal with those who do not accept the state with iron hands.

He reiterated that terrorists and their facilitators would be given a befitting response and nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state. He assured that the requirements of Balochistan's security forces, Frontier Corps, police and Levies would be fulfilled on priority basis. He underscored that it was the time to completely eliminate terrorists from Balochistan, and those who martyr our people would not be allowed to escape or hide.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that security forces and the people are united but few elements are trying to sabotage the peace. He termed the decisions made in the Apex Committee meeting as timely and essential for establishing peace and security in the province..

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister All From

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

55 minutes ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

55 minutes ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

57 minutes ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

57 minutes ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

57 minutes ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

1 hour ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

1 hour ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

1 hour ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

1 hour ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan