Mohsin Naqvi meets Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi at the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the overall law and order situation were discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi said that all possible cooperation will be continued for peace and tranquillity in KP.

He emphasized that the Frontier Constabulary, Counter-Terrorism Department, and Police in KP are being equipped with modern technology and weapons.

He highlighted that KP is on the frontline in the war against terrorism and the brave personnel of KP Police, FC, and CTD have written a history of bravery with their blood in this war. He underscored that there is only one option winning this war against terrorism.

The interior minister reiterated the commitment that the nation will eradicate the scourge of terrorism with unity and consensus.