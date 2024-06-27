Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with his counterpart from the People's Republic of China (PRC), Qi Yanjun, in New York on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with his counterpart from the People's Republic of China (PRC), Qi Yanjun, in New York on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations.

The two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on Pakistan-China relations and security matters. They also discussed cooperation between law enforcement agencies and China's support in training and modern technology.

Qi Yanjun said that China would provide full cooperation in training and capacity building of Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

He also appreciated the establishment of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad for the security of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens.

He also assured the Federal Minister for Interior full cooperation in the training and other related matters of the SPU.

Regarding Pakistan-China relations, the PRC Minister said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and their friendship is stronger than steel.

The federal minister for Interior briefed his PRC counterpart on the progress made in the Dassu incident.

Qi Yanjun expressed satisfaction over the progress in the case and praised Pakistani agencies for their hard work and professional approach in tracing the unfortunate incident.

The Chinese counterpart invited the Federal Minister for Interior to participate in the Global Security Forum to be held in China in September this year.

The minister thanked Qi Yanjun and accepted the invitation.

The Federal Minister for Interior also invited his PRC counterpart to visit Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that an advisory group from the Chinese Ministry of Public Security will visit Pakistan soon.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan is proud of its friendship with China and Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the rest of world. He highlighted that Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Chinese citizens.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and his PRC counterpart Qi Yanjun are in New York to attend the 4th United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS).