Mohsin Naqvi Meets Hungarian Counterpart Sàndor Pintèr In Budapest

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Hungarian Minister of Interior Sàndor Pintèr in Budapest on Thursday for meaningful discussions on matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields.

The Interior Minister thanked his Hungarian Counterpart for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements made by the Hungarian Government for the 7th Ministerial Conference of Budapest Process.

It was agreed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary in a grand manner next year.

On behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, invited the Hungarian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan in 2025 on the occasion of the completion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Interior Minister also invited his Hungarian counterpart to visit Pakistan, and the Hungarian Interior Minister accepted this invitation.

On the proposal of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a high-level Hungarian delegation will visit Pakistan to prevent illegal immigration and encourage legal immigration.

The Hungarian delegation will assist in the field of illegal immigration, human trafficking and NADRA CRMS.

The Hungarian delegation will prepare a report and the Hungarian Interior Minister will visit Pakistan to finalize cooperation in this regard.

It was also agreed to establish a hotline between the Interior Ministry of Pakistan and Hungary to resolve illegal immigration and other issues.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister will also visit Pakistan in December this year.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the visit of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to Pakistan and said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Hungary, and the exchange of delegations is necessary for the promotion of bilateral relations.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Hungary Asif Hussain Memon and senior diplomatic officials were also present on the occasion.

