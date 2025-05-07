Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi here Wednesday. Mohsin Naqvi apprised his Italian counterpart on India’s cowardly act of aggression carried out last night and highlighted the motives behind it. During the meeting, the need for meaningful efforts to de-escalate tensions was emphasized. The Italian Interior Minister expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of 26 civilians and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that India blatantly violated international laws by targeting civilian populations. He said that Twenty-six civilians, including women and children, were martyred. He highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression and destroyed five enemy fighter jets. He said that Pakistan has been warning the world about India’s dangerous designs from day one and held India responsible for destabilizing the regional situation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed trade, security ties and matters of mutual interest. It was agreed to further enhance cooperation with Italy in the areas of security, counter-narcotics, human trafficking, and combating terrorism.

The Italian Interior Minister reiterated his commitment to strengthening collaboration in counter-terrorism, human trafficking, and anti-narcotics efforts. Mohsin Naqvi stated that taking strict action against illegal immigration and its facilitators is Pakistan’s top priority.

Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group for developing a unified strategy against narcotics and organized crimes. The Italian Interior Minister said that an Italian team would soon visit Pakistan to strengthen border security.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan was ready to enhance cooperation with Italy in the field of combating drug trafficking. He further stated that over 3,000 criminals involved in illegal human trafficking and 500 facilitators were arrested last year.

It was also agreed to sign a declaration on transnational crimes and an MoU on migration and labor mobility between ten. The Italian Interior Minister appreciated the professional competence of Pakistani institutions in curbing human trafficking and narcotics.