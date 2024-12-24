Mohsin Naqvi meets MQM Chairman Khalid Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with MQM Chairman and Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and the overall situation in the country. Both leaders also discussed ways to provide relief to the public and finding lasting solutions to problems.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan is coming out of difficult circumstances and the economic indicators are improving. He added that every passing day is promising brighter future for Pakistan. He emphasized that disappointment is a sin and those who spread despair have a different agenda.

MQM Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that those who try to hinder Pakistan's progress do not care about the people.