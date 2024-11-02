- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Meets Newly Appointed Frontier Constabulary Officers, Emphasizes Role In Security, Public Service
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met with the 49th Common Police Officers appointed to the Frontier Constabulary, extending his best wishes as they embarked on their new assignments within the force.
Minister Naqvi highlighted the essential role that the Frontier Constabulary played in maintaining peace and security across Pakistan, especially in the ongoing battle against terrorism.
In his address, Naqvi praised the dedication of the Frontier Constabulary, stating, "The role of the Frontier Constabulary in ensuring peace and security is of utmost importance."
He commended the force for its collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism, noting, "In the fight against terrorism, the Frontier Constabulary is battling alongside other law enforcement agencies."
Referring to the recent sacrifice of ten FC soldiers in DI Khan, Naqvi honored their courage and commitment to the nation, saying, "Ten brave FC soldiers sacrificed their lives for the nation, setting a high standard of dedication."
He expressed that such sacrifices further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve in the fight against terrorism.
"The martyrs of FC are our valuable asset, and the nation holds their unparalleled sacrifices in high esteem," Naqvi stated.
Naqvi also highlighted advancements in the Frontier Constabulary, sharing that the force was being equipped with modern technology and tools to enhance its capabilities.
Addressing the young officers, he emphasized the significance of integrity and ethical standards in law enforcement, urging them to fulfill their duties with the highest standards of discipline.
"Young officers bring fresh energy to any institution," he remarked, adding, "Good behavior is the hallmark of a good officer."
He encouraged the officers to build meaningful relationships with the public and to prioritize service.
"Go out of your way to help and serve the public," he advised.
"Officers who serve with dedication earn the respect and trust of the people," he stated.
Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha and Frontier Constabulary Commandant Riaz Nazir Ghara were also in attendance, underscoring the government’s support for the Frontier Constabulary’s critical mission in maintaining national security.
