Mohsin Naqvi Meets Old Age Home Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Mohsin Naqvi meets old age home residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to 'Aafiat,' a Social Welfare Department's old age home, located in Township area of Lahore, to extend Eid greetings to senior citizens residing there.

He asked them about their well-being, their problems, and the facilities being provided to them, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. He checked the dining room facility and ordered fumigation of the living rooms.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered for registration of inhabitants under the Benazir Income Support Programme, along with their regular medical check-ups.

The elderly residents expressed their satisfaction with the quality of meals and facilities being provided to them.

The caretaker CM directed Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir and DGPR Punjab Rubina Afzal to address the concerns of former Nawa-i-Waqt columnist Athar Zamir, who is also living at Aafiat.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Lahore deputy commissioner and Social Welfare Department officials were also present.

