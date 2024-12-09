Mohsin Naqvi Meets Patron-in-Chief Of Wafaq Ul Madaris Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi, Patron-in-Chief of the Wafaq ul Madaris and other eminent scholars at Jamia Ashrafia. The interior minister inquired about the health of Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi and expressed his best wishes for him.
During the meeting, the seminaries' bill was discussed in detail.
Maulana Fazal Rahim, while talking to federal interior minister, said that there should be no politics on the issues of seminaries. He stated that we would play our positive role on the issue of seminaries. He further said that the seminaries in Punjab should also be under the education Department like the federal government.
The interior minister thanked Maulana Fazl Rahim for his assurance of playing a positive role regarding seminaries. Later, Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi offered prayer for the security, development and prosperity of the country.
