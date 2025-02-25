Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev in Islamabad. During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Both sides also discussed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics efforts and agreed to activate the counter-terrorism dialogue between the two countries.

They also agreed to increase the exchange of delegations to strengthen mutual ties.

The Russian ambassador invited Pakistani officials to participate in anti-narcotics training programs in Moscow and Siberia. Interior Minister stated that terrorism is an international challenge and collective efforts are required to overcome it. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening relations with Russia and emphasized that there are vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

