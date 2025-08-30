Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi Ambassador, highlights deep-rooted Pakistan–Saudi ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave on Saturday, where he was warmly received by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia and Ambassador Al-Malki for their sincere, brotherly, and effective role during times of tension between Pakistan and India. He remarked that Saudi Arabia has always stood firmly by Pakistan, whether in times of war or peace, and that bilateral relations have consistently withstood the test of time.

Naqvi also briefed the Saudi envoy on Pakistan’s ongoing crackdown against organized groups involved in begging abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia. He reaffirmed that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the “begging mafia” to protect Pakistan’s image and citizens working in the Kingdom.

Ambassador Al-Malki, while appreciating the Interior Minister’s efforts, said that Saudi Arabia regards Pakistan as a brotherly and friendly nation. He emphasized that Riyadh attaches the highest importance to its relationship with Islamabad and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation in multiple sectors.