Mohsin Naqvi Meets Saudi Ambassador To Discuss Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Saudi Embassy, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutual cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
Upon his arrival, the Interior Minister was warmly received by Ambassador Al-Malki.
During the meeting, key issues of mutual interest were discussed, including collaboration in economic, social, and security sectors.
Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ambassador for their consistent support to Pakistan, particularly in the areas of economic assistance and social development.
He also extended thanks for Saudi Arabia’s participation through a high-level delegation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference.
Highlighting Pakistan’s resolve to tackle transnational crimes, the Minister emphasized the country’s keen interest in working closely with Saudi Arabia to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling.
He noted that new passport regulations are being introduced to curb beggary and illegal immigration, and that strict action is being taken against organized begging networks.
Minister Naqvi also acknowledged the visa-free entry for Saudi citizens into Pakistan as a reflection of the strong brotherly ties between the two nations.
He expressed special appreciation for the Saudi government’s instrumental role in securing the release and safe return of five Pakistani family members wrongly implicated in a drug case.
“It was only due to the cooperation and support of the Saudi government that this innocent family was able to return home safely,” he said.
Ambassador Al-Malki reiterated the Kingdom’s deep-rooted ties with Pakistan and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s desire to further enhance collaboration across all sectors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with contraband3 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Christian community on Easter3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends warm Easter greetings, praises Christian community’s role in nation-building3 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes online session "Educational Priorities in Tharparkar"3 minutes ago
-
Railways takes stringent measures to improve hygiene standards at major stations3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi ambassador to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation3 minutes ago
-
PR overhauls 33 diesel electric locomotives3 minutes ago
-
PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG13 minutes ago
-
Over 100 shops sealed over encroachment13 minutes ago
-
Libraries present deserted look as book reading habit declines in Capital13 minutes ago
-
KP to include major transplant surgeries in Sehat Card23 minutes ago
-
Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist33 minutes ago