Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Meets Saudi Ambassador To Discuss Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi ambassador to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Saudi Embassy, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutual cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival, the Interior Minister was warmly received by Ambassador Al-Malki.

During the meeting, key issues of mutual interest were discussed, including collaboration in economic, social, and security sectors.

Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ambassador for their consistent support to Pakistan, particularly in the areas of economic assistance and social development.

He also extended thanks for Saudi Arabia’s participation through a high-level delegation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference.

Highlighting Pakistan’s resolve to tackle transnational crimes, the Minister emphasized the country’s keen interest in working closely with Saudi Arabia to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling.

He noted that new passport regulations are being introduced to curb beggary and illegal immigration, and that strict action is being taken against organized begging networks.

Minister Naqvi also acknowledged the visa-free entry for Saudi citizens into Pakistan as a reflection of the strong brotherly ties between the two nations.

He expressed special appreciation for the Saudi government’s instrumental role in securing the release and safe return of five Pakistani family members wrongly implicated in a drug case.

“It was only due to the cooperation and support of the Saudi government that this innocent family was able to return home safely,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Malki reiterated the Kingdom’s deep-rooted ties with Pakistan and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s desire to further enhance collaboration across all sectors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

24 hours ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan