Mohsin Naqvi Meets Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh on Tuesday. During the meeting, security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was discussed in detail. HRH Prince Abdulaziz and Mohsin Naqvi also discussed measures to combat drug trafficking and other matters of mutual interest. Both sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against drugs.
Saudi Interior Minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud welcomed his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi and other members of the delegation. Mohsin Naqvi said that every Pakistani has a relationship of religious devotion and respect with Saudi Arabia.
He said that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every difficult time. He conveyed good wishes for the visionary leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia. He also expressed sincere gratitude for Saudi Arabia's support.
Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser Al-Dawood, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Batal, Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Bassamy, Director General of Drug Control Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni were also present at the meeting.
Moreover, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, Director General Passport and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi and Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also part of the Pakistani delegation.
